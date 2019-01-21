I recently saw your article about the discrimination Ibrahin Mena experienced in a grocery in Missoula.
I'm heartbroken. I so want to believe in a better Missoula, a better Montana, a better America.
As an older white woman who identifies with the Christian faith and grew up with great privilege, I apologize to Mena for all the ways those in my various demographics have harmed him and others both intentionally, like the person he described from the store, and unintentionally through our ignorance.
Thank you, Mena, for your graciousness, your advocacy and your activism. It cannot be easy to continue to take the high road, to choose education over rancor, or to live boldly when the world around you shows itself to be less safe than you deserve.
Margaret Boelman,
White Sulphur Springs