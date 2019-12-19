I watched Sen. Lindsey Graham sing the praises of our president of the United States on TV last Friday. Graham related how brave Donald Trump is under fire while fending off the scurrilous attacks of his character and judgement by nasty Democrats. But this is what Graham said about President Trump a mere three years ago:
• Do you know how to make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.
• I think Donald Trump is a con man.
• I think Donald Trump is a kook.
• I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.
• He’s become toxic.
• The world’s biggest jackass.
• He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.
Gosh, I wonder why Graham changed his tune about "The Donald" in such a short period of time?
Jim Hamilton,
Florence