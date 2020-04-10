Grandkids are a bright light

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What a great followup story (March 25) on our grandson, Joe McDonald. He not only took ﬁrst place in the Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest in Montana but also placed fifth in the national contest in D.C., competing with 54 other state winners six weeks ago. The story was in the Missoulian, by Seaborn Larson.

By the way, I am a lifetime member of the VFW.

Joe, along with this partner Davis Smith, took ﬁrst place at the state level in one of the debate categories.

Joe is one of the bright lights of our lives. He is a straight-A student in Polson High School, along with his younger brother Kai McDonald, an eighth-grader at the Polson Jr. High, and our granddaughter Stephanie McDonald, a pharmacy student at the University of Montana.

As a graduate of UM in 1962, it was easy to see that Shannon Schweyen gave her blood, sweat and tears for the UM Lady Griz basketball team. It was not only sad, but tragic.

Wyman J. McDonald,

Ronan

