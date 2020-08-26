Grant Creek project needs more thought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last few months I’ve been invited to participate in several conversations regarding affordable housing.

First, we need to distinguish between “attainable” and “affordable” housing. I recognize saturating the market with thousands of new units may potentially drive down market rates, but that will be years into the future, if at all. In the meantime, we have developers eager to make a quick buck from building in Missoula.

Such as the proposed Grant Greek complex with no concern for traffic flow, emergency access or impact on the Reserve Street corridor. Additionally, none of those units are set aside for low-income; they will all be “market rate.”

As a community, we want all parties to address housing disparity needs and working together to formulate a plan where residents profit from a well-designed city. I have talked with Friends of Grant Creek and agree the city needs to consider traffic safety and neighborhood design prior to approving rezoning or large complexes. Especially if these new buildings still don’t help our lower-income or marginalized populations.

We aren’t ready to just begin building multiplexes without first considering future transportation safety, inclusionary zoning, green space and our working community.