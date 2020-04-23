Grant early parole to protect inmates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We know that physical distance and good hygiene are two crucial steps toward flattening the COVID-19 curve. Many of us are able to follow these recommendations, increasing our own and others’ chances of staying healthy, as well as helping us move more quickly toward opening local businesses and our economy.

There is at least one group of Montana’s population unable to follow these recommendations — those currently incarcerated. Prisons and jails are not places where physical and social distancing is possible. Conditions for good hygiene and frequent hand washing are often not present.

During this pandemic, we need to flatten the curve for all citizens, including those incarcerated. We must ensure prisons provide free access to hygiene products. We must limit probation and parole requirements that force people to leave their homes unnecessarily. We must release people convicted of low-level offenses or those incarcerated pre-trial because they cannot afford bail.

To reduce inmate density, we should grant parole now to those incarcerated who are awaiting parole hearings, and we must help those paroled find safe temporary housing.

We must consider these steps now, as we work to flatten the curve for all.

Robin Abeshaus,

Missoula