Grateful for chance to run for HD93

I just finished my first campaign for House District 93. It was a hard-fought race, and although I was deeply saddened not to win, I was grateful for the support from so many in Lake County.

Afterwards, I was encouraged to get in touch with my opponent, Joe Read, to congratulate him. And, as difficult as it was, as an athlete who has played and coached in hundreds of games, I understood the importance of this act; it is the way that we acknowledge the humanity of our competitor. It is a way of thanking them for the dance that we just went through, together. Because without him, there would have been no competition. The win would not feel so good, the loss not hurt so bad.

I was surprised the next day when Joe and his wife, Jill, came by with flowers. Looking each other in the eye really made a difference and helped to bring the campaign to its completion. I was glad for the chance to be able to have had this opportunity. Thanks to all of the people of Lake County and everyone who left their hearts out on the field of this campaign.

Lisa Pavlock,

St. Ignatius

