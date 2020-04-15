Grateful for dedicated service to community

Considering the serious worldwide health crisis that dedicated health care workers are tirelessly dealing with globally, I felt it was important to keep in mind our local health care workers and the dedicated business people here in Missoula who continue to serve our community by working from their homes to answer questions, as well as the countless outreach community based home health programs and volunteer food supply outlets and home delivery food service programs that remain operational: that keep on keeping on.
I am grateful and humbled by your dedicated service to our community. That is why Missoula is a special community to live in. I am humbled by your dedication. Thank you everyone!
Faith Andrews,
Missoula
