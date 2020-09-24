Grateful for farm's local produce

Sept. 22, first day of autumn. Last night I had some of Benson's Farm bi-colored corn as part of my dinner and it may be the best yet.

I am so grateful to those who own/operate Benson's and are willing to keep it in agricultural land since 1900. Sure, they could make more money if they sold the place. So nice to be able to buy corn grown, and sold, on the same piece of land, and other produce also.