I wanted to thank the professionalism and dedication of Missoula Rural Fire Department Chaplain Casey Gunter. On Dec. 31, 2018, my husband John Smith passed away. I was the one who found his body and performed CPR until the fire department arrived. This whole ordeal hit me pretty hard and I was very emotional and distraught.
Casey Gunter arrived and stayed with me and my son for about 1 1/2 hours until the mortician came to transport the body. Gunter was very compassionate and comforting during this very difficult situation. He also offered and attended the memorial service. He definitely went way beyond the call of duty of his profession and should be recognized for his unselfishness.
We will always be grateful for his actions and thoughtfulness.
Sharon and Brian Smith,
Milltown