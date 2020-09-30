Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experience for our kiddos at home.

While I would rather have had my daughter in a face-to-face classroom this year, we had to choose the remote education option in order to protect a family member with a compromised immune system. It was a tough call and, to be honest, I didn't have high expectations for what her school experience would be like online.

So what a wonderful surprise to find that my daughter is thriving in the beautiful learning environment created by the folks at MOA. I have been blown away by the enthusiasm and skill of the teachers (shout out to Mrs. Harris in grade 2!), the thoughtfully prepared lessons from the specialists in music and P.E., and the compassion and support from Principal Cooper.

These educators have my endless gratitude and admiration for their dedication to the health, safety, enrichment, and joy of our kids and our whole community.

Keetje Kuipers,

Missoula

