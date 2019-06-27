Vince Devlin wrote a wonderful article (Nov. 11, 2011) on my missing brother Orin Storrud and the many wonderful people in your area who made it possible for him to have a home and family for the past eight years.
I want to once again take this opportunity to thank the wonderful people of Montana for not letting this veteran go by the wayside. It is with deep sorrow he will soon be leaving this earth, but what Devlin and the people in Montana did for him to bring him home where he is loved is beyond measure. Words cannot express my gratitude for this gift beyond all measure.
Mona Storrud,
Deer Park, Washington