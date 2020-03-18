Gray will stand up for environment

Alex Gray is an impressive candidate for the state Senate. When talking to Alex Gray about his campaign, he will quickly draw you in with his policies and passion. As a member of the Little Shell Tribe and experienced lobbyist staffer, Gray will certainly be a strong voice on the legislature for standing up for working class Montanans and Native American issues.

His platform works to resolve the root causes of our broken political system: taking the corporate money out of politics. Corporate money in our politics has held us back from transitioning away from fossil-fuels, kept people from being covered for health insurance, and has prolonged wars from the arms manufacturers lobbying our politicians. Alex Gray will work on the legislature to overturn Citizens United and restore our democracy by taking this money out of politics.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Gray hits a home run on environmental protection issues as well. He campaigns on helping to restore the buffalo, building fish ladders and creating more animal bridges to ensure wildlife safety.

Studying environmental studies and wildlife biology at the University of Montana made it clear to me that we need people like Alex Gray on the legislature to stand up for our environment and people.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0