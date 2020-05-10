Graybill a great candidate who can win outside Missoula

I'm sure that Kim Dudik is a fine person; unfortunately, she cannot be elected Montana attorney general.
After years of Missoula pseudo progressivism and Engenomics, no one from Missoula is going to be elected to a state office.
Montana has a great candidate in Raph Graybill. He can be elected and the next attorney general may be the most important person we will have to stop the dreaded Republican agenda that we are to see. Please make your vote count.
Rob Foote,
Missoula
