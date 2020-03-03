Graybill defends property rights, public access

Graybill defends property rights, public access

{{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, a brilliant lawyer helped secure the future of our family ranch.

Raphael Graybill, chief legal counsel for the governor, defended private property rights and public access at the Montana Supreme Court when he challenged the attorney general’s legal interpretation regarding Habitat Montana easements. If he had lost against the AG’s flawed legal opinion, we could have lost our ranch.

Graybill utilized his incredible intellect and deep understanding of the law to show the Supreme Court that the AG’s interpretation of the law was incorrect. He never forgot that the case affected real people, which motivated him to work even harder.

Raph Graybill has demonstrated that he is not afraid to take on tough fights for the right reasons. So when he says that as Montana’s next attorney general he will utilize current laws to protect public education, shut out dark money and fight companies who victimize Montanans with unfair health care practices, he has the skill and courage to actually do it.

Raphael Graybill represents the integrity, intelligence and determination to make Montana’s laws work. If you want to place an informed and powerfully positive vote, please get to know this candidate.

Kip and Adele Stenson,

Wibaux

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montanans see through Fox
Letters

Montanans see through Fox

I was glad to see that only eight to 10 people showed up at Tim Fox’s "race for governor" press conference in Kalispell last Thursday; that ei…

Sound barriers causing hazard
Letters

Sound barriers causing hazard

It's been quite some time since I have written to the Missoulian editor but I just have to talk about an issue which involves the safety and l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News