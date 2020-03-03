Graybill defends property rights, public access

In 2018, a brilliant lawyer helped secure the future of our family ranch.

Raphael Graybill, chief legal counsel for the governor, defended private property rights and public access at the Montana Supreme Court when he challenged the attorney general’s legal interpretation regarding Habitat Montana easements. If he had lost against the AG’s flawed legal opinion, we could have lost our ranch.

Graybill utilized his incredible intellect and deep understanding of the law to show the Supreme Court that the AG’s interpretation of the law was incorrect. He never forgot that the case affected real people, which motivated him to work even harder.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Raph Graybill has demonstrated that he is not afraid to take on tough fights for the right reasons. So when he says that as Montana’s next attorney general he will utilize current laws to protect public education, shut out dark money and fight companies who victimize Montanans with unfair health care practices, he has the skill and courage to actually do it.

Raphael Graybill represents the integrity, intelligence and determination to make Montana’s laws work. If you want to place an informed and powerfully positive vote, please get to know this candidate.

Kip and Adele Stenson,

Wibaux

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0