Graybill delivers big for Montana

I’m thrilled to vote for Raph Graybill in the Democratic primary for attorney general.

As president of the Montana State University-Billings Democrats, I got to know all the candidates personally before making a decision. But after Graybill came to visit our chapter on one of his many trips to Billings, the choice was clear.

Graybill’s legal career began in Billings, where he worked for our very own Chief Judge Sid Thomas on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. After Governor Bullock hired him to be his chief legal counsel, Graybill went to court and won big for progressive values: holding the Trump administration accountable, protecting our public lands and defending the rule of law.

As attorney general, Graybill has a real plan to take on the big drug companies who rig the price of prescriptions, and to protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions.

Graybill is the candidate who can win in November with the progressive vision we need in the Attorney General’s Office. There is no one better prepared to bring change to this office than Graybill on Day One.

When Bullock hired him, Graybill delivered big for Montana. Now we have a chance to hire him as our next attorney general.

Mitchell Bohn,

Billings

