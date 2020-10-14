Graybill does not take tobacco money

Big Tobacco owes Montanans $43 million they agreed to pay us. They are corrupt, plain, and simple and trying to cheat us out of it. As Attorney General, Raph Graybill will make sure they pay up as they agreed. Twenty-two years after agreeing to the Master Agreement settlement, R.J. Reynolds and other companies are still trying to evade their responsibility. Raph's opponent, Austin Knudsen, has created a conflict of interest by welcoming their help in the form of maxed-out contributions to his campaign and using two of the state's top tobacco lobbyists as his fundraisers.

Like all big corporate donors, Big Tobacco expects that if Knudsen wins he will show his gratitude by working for them instead of Montana. They are desperately hoping Knudsen will drop the current lawsuit that is forcing these companies to pay up the $43 million dollars they owe Montana. This is money that Montana uses to help fund child healthcare, Medicaid, and communicable disease programs. Programs that help us all.