Graybill fights for issues important to Montana

I’m voting for Raph Graybill for attorney general.

Graybill has been following the public safety issues in Billings. In February, he drove from Helena to Billings and back in the same night to attend our community meeting on public safety. That’s the kind of attorney general we need.

Human trafficking is an issue to which I am dedicated to fighting. Graybill has been committed in his support to end this egregious crime in our state. His work to address Montana’s crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls includes solutions that bring loved ones home and brings justice for the victims and their families.

I’m also backing Graybill because I want Montana’s kids to have access to the trails, fields and rivers that make this the last best place. When people tried to restrict access to public lands, Graybill stood up for us. He sued and won a landmark decision ensuring public access before Montana’s Supreme Court.

Also important to me is Graybill's plan to lower prescription drug prices and health care costs. These are issues I believe to be important to all of us — Republican or Democrat.

That’s why I’m voting for Raph Graybill for attorney general.

Penny Ronning,

Billings

