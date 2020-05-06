Graybill fights for workers, stands up to profiteers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We’re all suffering more anxiety than normal these days. I normally worry about attacks on pensions and collective bargaining; I lose sleep over privatization and money in politics.

Now this pandemic is heaped on the worry list and I, like the rest of Montana, am doing what I can to flatten the curve. I’m staying at home, sewing masks and waiting it out. One relief while I’m “waiting it out” is to picture Montana’s future with Raph Graybill as attorney general.

Graybill will stand up for workers. When the U.S. Supreme Court wrongly decided Janus, Graybill was there to defend our rights to collectively bargain and have a voice in our workplace. Graybill will stand up against privatizers and profiteers. He defended Montana’s Constitution and its authors against those who would profit off of public education while locking some students out of it entirely. I know Graybill will stand up against dark money in politics because he stood up against the IRS to uphold Montana’s strong campaign finance laws.

I want a Montana’s attorney general to be a fighter in my corner. Graybill has a long future ahead of him in Montana politics, starting with attorney general.

Amanda Curtis,

Butte