Graybill has an impressive record

Austin Knudsen’s ads tout that he is a “proven tough-on-crime prosecutor” who will oppose sanctuary cities, and claim his opponent, Raph Graybill, is “wet behind the ears” and has never prosecuted criminal cases.

Kundsen has been a county prosecutor for fewer than two years in his hometown of Culbertson. I wonder what tough cases he can cite in Roosevelt County that cemented his self-proclaimed reputation as a feared prosecutor. And surely the folks in northeast Montana sleep better knowing he’ll keep them from being overrun by immigrants.

Raph Graybill — who, by the way, is also a fifth-generation Montanan — has such an impressive resume that Gov. Steve Bullock sought him out to serve as his chief legal counsel, directing the state’s successful legal strategy in cases involving secret donations to political campaigns, public access to public property, and open access to the internet among other issues with national repercussions. Graybill got that job because of his brilliant mind — Columbia University, Yale Law School, and Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

I’d prefer someone as Montana’s attorney general with a distinguished record over a politician who mouths meaningless platitudes about an unproven record.

Carol Van Valkenburg,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0