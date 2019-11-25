Wouldn’t it be nice if Montana’s attorney general actually was a leader for the people, and not beholden to wealthy out-of-state corporations? Montana has a chance to elect an experienced advocate who’s already been doing that.
Raph Graybill is a Great Falls native who has an impressive record of standing up for Montanans while serving as Gov. Steve Bullock’s legal counsel. He has sued the IRS to ensure we fight dark money in our politics. He’s championed net neutrality by writing the governor’s executive order, which protects our privacy and economic rights on the Internet.
And hunters couldn’t have had a better fighter when our Habitat Montana program was under attack last year. Graybill and Bullock successfully took Attorney General Tim Fox to the state Supreme Court to keep politics out of conservation easements. In doing so, Graybill protected Montana farmers and ranchers private property rights and protected thousands of acres of lands for hunters and anglers to use.
You have free articles remaining.
The attorney general should be the lawyer for all Montanans, not special interests. That’s what we’ll get if we elect Graybill AG.
Chris Marchion,
Anaconda