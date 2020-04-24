Graybill has training, experience, roots

Montana Democrats are faced with a can’t-lose choice in this year’s primary race for attorney general. Missoulians in particular know what sterling service Kim Dudik has provided through all her years in the state legislature. I endorse her opponent, Raph Graybill, though, because I believe he has even more to offer the state of Montana as our attorney general.

I have known Graybill all his life, having watched his upbringing by parents whom I deeply admire, followed his outstanding education in the law, was delighted when he returned to Montana to serve as Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, and have concluded that his training, experience and deep Montana roots have prepared him to uphold the tradition of such great Montana attorney general predecessors as Mike McGrath, Joe Mazurek and Steve Bullock. I am confident that you will someday be proud to have helped Raph Graybill become our next attorney general.