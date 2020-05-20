Graybill has vision for attorney general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m voting for Raph Graybill for attorney general.

As a kid from eastern Montana, I know Graybill is the only candidate equipped to keep our priorities in mind when fighting for all Montanans.

Lots of politicians talk, and I’ve seen a lot of them trying to look busy on social media lately. Graybill is different. He comes from the courtroom, where he’s racked up more big wins for Montana than anyone running. He’s a hard worker and is in our corner.

Graybill has taken on the fight to push dark money out of our politics, and he won. He beat the current attorney general and defended our public lands. Graybill knows the ins and outs of the job, but most importantly, he has a vision for what the attorney general can be.

For example, Graybill has a plan to use Montana’s own laws to hold pharmaceutical corporations accountable for price gouging without having to wait for the Legislature to act. He will fight to lower prescription drug prices and protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions.

Graybill is about action, not talk. Of all the candidates running, in either party, Graybill will be the independent watchdog we need as our attorney general.

Halle Keltner,

Terry

