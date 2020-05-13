Graybill has what it takes to be attorney general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m supporting Raph Graybill for attorney general.

I was honored to be elected twice by Montanans to serve 16 years on the Supreme Court. The privilege of deciding important constitutional matters gave me an opportunity to hear advocates of all stripes, and that's how I know Raph Graybill has what it takes to be our attorney general.

Having based my law practice in Great Falls, where Graybill was raised, I know the community instilled in him values of justice and fairness for all. I’m confident Graybill will bring these values his hometown taught him to statewide office, just as he has served with honor as Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel.

Because Graybill understands the attorney general's job is to ensure our state and federal governments put Montanans first, he will not spend time and taxpayer dollars needlessly joining out-of-state litigation. Graybill has argued successfully before the Montana Supreme Court and has also fought for Montanans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

From his vigorous defense of our public lands to keeping our elections free from dark money, Graybill is prepared to get the job done on day one. All Montanans should be proud to cast a vote for Graybill.

Patricia Cotter,