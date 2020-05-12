Graybill impresses as AG candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have the pleasure of writing to enthusiastically endorse Raph Graybill, Democratic candidate for attorney general. I have had the pleasure of handling a major contested case in state district court with Graybill as co-counsel. He is one of the brightest, most capable and articulate lawyers I have known. He is a fighter for positions he strongly believes and is a formidable advocate.

I have found very few political candidates to be truly excited and honored to publicly support. Raph Graybill is at the top of my list for judgment, compassion, smarts and tireless work ethic.

The attorney general is of critical importance in Montana. It should be far more than just another political office. No one is more qualified to be attorney general than Raph Graybill. Please learn more about him, meet him, listen to him. You will be impressed.

Randy Cox,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0