Graybill intelligent, capable top attorney

I am a conservation attorney, and in 2018 Raph Graybill’s impressive legal skills came to my attention in the case of Bullock v. Fox. The current attorney general issued an opinion blocking an important conservation easement, asserting that the State Land Board has authority to reject conservation easement involving the use of state funds. This would have been a major blow for voluntary land conservation in Montana.

The governor needed an outstanding legal argument, and Graybill supplied it. As the governor’s chief legal counsel, Graybill took on the attorney general in court. Graybill’s legal writing was brilliant — concise, sharp, well-researched — and he slam-dunked the opposition in oral argument. Thanks to Graybill, Governor Bullock, and voluntary land conservation, prevailed.

Montana’s attorney general is a member of the State Land Board, and must be invested in issues involving public lands. Graybill is a conservationist and a strong advocate for public lands in Montana. I know Graybill to be an outstanding lawyer who has a promising career ahead of him.

Graybill supports many policies I agree with, but ultimately I’m voting for Graybill in the primary election because he’s highly intelligent and capable as an attorney. He will do great work as Montana’s top lawyer.