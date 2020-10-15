Graybill is dedicated to Montana

I support Raph Graybill for Attorney General because I trust his record and his commitment to preserve Montana’s public lands according to the state constitution. His Blueprint for Action on public lands and access truly highlights his dedication to Montana and the landscape that makes it the Last Best Place. He is not swayed by special interests or partisan talking points, and when it comes to accessing the public lands in this great state, that is exactly what we need.

Raph Graybill, a fifth-generation Montanan who is running for Attorney General, has pledged to safeguard our public lands from private interests. The nearly 30 million acres of national public lands belong to all of us equally and that should not change due to special interest groups or deep pockets.

As a Montana fisherman and gun owner, Raph knows the true importance of free access to our public lands. Access guarantees both our way of life and our economy. Raph went to court and won a battle to keep Montana's conservation easement program alive, guaranteeing thousands of additional acres for hunting and fishing. As Attorney General Raph Graybill will continue his fight for public lands on behalf of all Montanans.

Trish Tonn,

Fairview

