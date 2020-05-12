Graybill is one-in-a-million candidate

Occasionally a political race brings forward a candidate of extraordinary ability, the “one-in-a million” contender. Montana has such a candidate for attorney general in Raph Graybill.

There are good choices for AG in both parties, but Graybill is simply superb. My family has known his family for four generations. His grandfather, Leo Graybill, was president of the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, where I served as a college intern. Graybill went to Great Falls public schools with my sons. He had a brilliant academic track as a Rhodes Scholar and Yale Law School graduate.

As Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, Graybill protected Montana’s public lands, defended public education at the U.S. Supreme Court and stood up for the rights of Montanans to join a union. He even took the Trump administration to court over dark money — and won.

He and his wife Marisa, a math educator, are parents to 1-year-old Genevieve. He is tough and smart but humble, unassuming and comfortable around everyone. Montanans could not pick a better attorney general.

Randy Gray,

Great Falls

