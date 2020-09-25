Graybill is strongest candidate for AG

Raph Graybill is running for Montana attorney general. Graybill is a fifth-generation Montanan, and as chief legal counsel to Gov. Steve Bullock won a landmark decision that protects public lands, stood up for Montanans to fight against dark money groups, fought for workers and good wages and has protected Montana’s public schools to continue excellent education for all Montana children.

I want an attorney general who will work hard and protect all Montanans, and Raph Graybill has shown he is the strongest candidate to do that. He has Montana roots and Montana values. You can find more about Graybill at raphgraybill.com. Get to know him; you’ll be glad you did.