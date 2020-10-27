 Skip to main content
Graybill leads fight against dark money

Graybill leads fight against dark money

Raph Graybill, who is running for attorney general, has been a leader in keeping dark money out of Montana politics. I hope you’ll join me in supporting him. Defending our elections from the influence of corporate money is a cornerstone of our democracy.

Montana has a unique history of corporate money interfering in our politics. It’s why we were one of the first states to ban corporate money in our elections over 100 years ago.

Graybill has gone to court to fight corporate dark money in Montana and won. His opponent takes corporate political action committee money, and welcomes out-of-state corporate spending and dark money ads to drown out the voices of Montanans. But Graybill made a pledge not to take any money from corporate PACs because he believes, as I do, that our government is not for sale.

The attorney general is the state’s top lawyer. Their clients are the people of Montana and our constitution. But our lawyer should not be in the pocket of corporate interests, if they are going to truly represent and fight for us.

I trust Raph Graybill to always work for the people of Montana and never be bought off by out-of-state special interests.

Bridget Johnson,

Missoula

