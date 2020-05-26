Graybill offers once-in-a-lifetime legal talen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am honored to endorse Raph Graybill to be Montana’s next attorney general. Here’s why:

Graybill offers Montanans an attorney general with once-in-a-generation legal talent. A product of Great Falls public schools, he is a Rhodes scholar, Yale Law graduate, clerked for the chief justice of the ninth circuit court of appeals, and currently serves as Gov. Steve Bullock’s chief lawyer.

The office he seeks, second in importance only to the governorship, has taken the wrong path. Under Republican control, the Attorney General’s Office has joined multi-state ideological frays, often targeting the vulnerable, while compelling needs at home are unmet.

We need an attorney general who will use the power and prestige of the office to fight the battles that matter to ordinary Montanans, such as outrageous prescription drug prices, public land closures and the pernicious effects of dark money.

Graybill brings talent and grit to this task, having taken on challenging cases in his current role, including a precedent setting case on conservation easements where his opposition was the outgoing AG.

I hope you can join me in voting for Raph Graybill on June 2.

Larry Jent,

Bozeman

