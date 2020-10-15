Graybill only candidate who will defend healthcare

Montana’s healthcare is currently under attack by an extremist lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to undermine the Affordable Care Act.

Under the ACA, Republicans and Democrats in Montana came together to pass Medicaid expansion. This expanded healthcare to more than 90,000 Montanans and helped our rural hospitals keep their doors open. It also added 10,000 jobs and over $1 billion dollars to the state economy.

But if this lawsuit is successful, it will have disastrous consequences for our state. Not only would it end healthcare coverage for 90,000 Montanans, it would deny protections for those with pre-existing conditions, raise healthcare costs on seniors, and close our rural hospitals.

As frontline healthcare workers in Montana, we know just how important it is to fight to protect quality, affordable healthcare. That’s why we—the Service Employees International Union SEIU 775—are endorsing Raph Graybill for Attorney General. He’s the only candidate who will go to court to defend our healthcare and protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions.

Extremist Attorneys General, motivated by partisanship, brought this lawsuit before the Supreme Court with the sole mission of dismantling the ACA and ripping away healthcare from Montanans.