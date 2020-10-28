 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graybill only candidate with courtroom experience

Graybill only candidate with courtroom experience

{{featured_button_text}}

I’m supporting Raph Graybill for Attorney General because he’s the only candidate with the courtroom experience needed for the job. During his time as Bullock’s Chief Legal Counsel, Graybill has argued and won many high-stakes legal battles to protect Montanans.

In Bullock vs. Fox, Graybill won a landmark case before the Montana Supreme Court to ensure public access to public lands. In Bullock v. IRS, Graybill took the federal government to court, when they tried to let out-of-state dark money groups shield their corporate donors. He won, helping keep dark money out of Montana’s elections.

And recently, Graybill won a major victory to defend our right to vote-by-mail during the pandemic. Graybill put these out-of-state D.C lawyers on trial and defended this ruling all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and won.

Graybill’s opponent has spent his career as a politician and was only a county attorney for four months before deciding to run for Attorney General. Graybill is the only candidate with the experience to fight and win for Montanans.

Montanans need an Attorney General who can go to court to defend our rights. We must elect someone who’s prepared for that challenge. That’s Raph Graybill.

Dan Eakin,

Sidney

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News