Graybill only candidate with work ethic, experience and intelligence

The Attorney General is a lawyer we hire to represent all of us as Montanans. As the managing partner of a Montana law firm, I know what makes an outstanding lawyer: work ethic, experience, and intelligence. There’s only one candidate for AG that meets that standard: Raph Graybill.

Graybill’s level of expertise runs deep. He is currently chief legal counsel to Governor Bullock. He’s argued, and won, numerous cases before the Montana Supreme Court and in various U.S. Federal Courts. In fact, this past weeks, Graybill handled oral arguments in Federal Court to defend Montana’s mail-in voting system. This is a perfect example of the type of advocacy he’d pursue as Attorney General.

By contrast, his opponent, Austin Knudsen, simply does not possess the level of experience to handle the work of this position. Knudsen was briefly a lawyer in solo private practice and had a brief stint as a county attorney. Knudsen has never had a case pending before the Montana Supreme Court.

As a lawyer, I recognize the importance that the position of Attorney General holds. It is imperative that this position have an attorney with the proper credentials, knowledge and experience. Clearly, that is Raph Graybill.

Erin Erickson,

Missoula

