Graybill only qualified candidate

When we hire an attorney general for the state of Montana, we should demand someone with a wide range of experience to keep Montanans safe, healthy, and above all else, protect our constitutional rights.

Raph Graybill is the only candidate remotely qualified for the position.

As Governor Steve Bullock’s Chief Legal Counsel, Raph is the only candidate who has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court, Montana Supreme Court, state and federal court. And he's won important victories for Montanans.

Raph's opponent, on the other hand, had four months of experience as County Attorney in Roosevelt County when he filed his papers to run for Attorney General. Raph's opponent has never argued before the Montana Supreme Court or the US Supreme Court.

Why would we entrust our healthcare, our public lands, and our law enforcement system to someone grossly unqualified to defend them?

Raph Graybill has what it takes to be Attorney General. His opponent does not.

Robin Pleninger,

Ronan

