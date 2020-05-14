Graybill ranks among best lawyers in Montana

I’m proud to vote for Raph Graybill to be our next attorney general.
I have had the privilege of practicing law in Montana for more than 40 years, including eight years as the top federal prosecutor in the state. I have met a lot of lawyers over the years and I can tell you that Raph Graybill ranks among the very best, and he will be a real fighter for Montana.
Graybill is an excellent lawyer and serves as Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, helping to defend Montanans’ rights. I know he has the values we need in the Attorney General’s Office. He will fight to protect what makes this state vibrant and special, including our pristine public lands and our great public schools.
I know from my career in law enforcement that a prosecutor needs to be willing to stand up to out-of-state corporate interests and I know Graybill has the tenacity to take on any company that would prey on Montanans, including pharmaceutical corporations price-gouging on prescription drugs.
Graybill has a proven track record of getting the job done and I’m confident he will make an excellent attorney general. I ask you to join me in supporting his candidacy.
Mike Cotter,
former U.S. attorney,
Helena
