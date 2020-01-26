“Some civil servants are just like my loved ones. They work so hard and they try to be strong.” David Byrne. l recently became aware of the work that Raph Graybill has been doing to protect Montana Public Schools. I am grateful as both my son and I are graduates of Missoula Public Schools. Raph, a native of Montana, has worked hard to protect both public schools and lands and has successfully fought for us in the courts. In fact we all have more access to public lands as a result of his work as chief counsel to Governor Bullock. Curious to find out what is going on? I encourage all Missoulians to check him out for themselves March 11, at the Missoula County Democrat’s Attorney General Democratic Candidate Forum. (Location TBA). Raph Graybill works on the issues we all care about and well represents the values of the people of Montana. He has the experience and the values we need.
Christy-Ann Brown,
