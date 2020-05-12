Graybill stands for Montana values

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s with great excitement that I write in support of Raph Graybill for attorney general in the Democratic Primary.

Graybill is Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel. As a state representative, I’ve worked personally with Graybill through the Governor’s Office and I know first-hand he has the experience and vision we need in our next attorney general.

In the legislature I serve as the Democratic leader of the State Administration Committee. In that capacity, Graybill helped me lead on important issues such as protecting the pensions of retired workers, fighting for clean elections and strengthening our campaign finance laws.

Graybill stands for our Montana values. He’s beaten the Trump administration and IRS in court, to keep dark money out of our elections. He’s protected our public lands from privatization. And he will defend Montanans with pre-existing conditions and hold pharmaceutical corporations accountable for price gouging our prescription drugs.

Graybill has traveled every corner of this state and has not forgotten rural Montana. I’m impressed by his ability to connect with people from many different communities and backgrounds, including our Native communities.