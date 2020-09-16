Graybill will be strong watchdog

The race for Montana attorney general is critical. Raph Graybill, a fifth-generation Montanan who knows Montana values, has my vote.
Private property rights and public land access are important to Montanans. Our current attorney general tried to undermine these rights by blocking the Stenson family, ranchers near Wibaux, from placing their Horse Creek land into conservation easement under the Habitat Montana program. Graybill went to court to uphold the Stenson family’s rights. He succeeded, winning a landmark 6-1 Supreme Court decision. This means that the Horse Creek land is preserved and you, yes you, can access this land, you can hunt on this land and you can camp on this land.
Graybill will be a strong watchdog for all Montana citizens. He will work to block dark money groups in Montana politics, prevent drug companies from unfairly profiting from rigged prices or confusing bills, defend the rights of unions, and be sure all Montana citizens are treated equally under the law. The other candidate would not do these things.
Carol Gordon,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!