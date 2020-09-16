Graybill will be strong watchdog

Private property rights and public land access are important to Montanans. Our current attorney general tried to undermine these rights by blocking the Stenson family, ranchers near Wibaux, from placing their Horse Creek land into conservation easement under the Habitat Montana program. Graybill went to court to uphold the Stenson family’s rights. He succeeded, winning a landmark 6-1 Supreme Court decision. This means that the Horse Creek land is preserved and you, yes you, can access this land, you can hunt on this land and you can camp on this land.