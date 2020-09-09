 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graybill will defend access to public lands

Graybill will defend access to public lands

{{featured_button_text}}

Raph Graybill’s platform on public lands focuses on protecting access for all Montanans. As Attorney General, Graybill will fight against illegal barriers that restrict access to our public lands. He’s committed to making sure that we can continue to recreate, fish, hunt, and explore on the land that we all own.

Graybill’s opponent Austin Knudsen has voted against access for hunters and anglers and even supports transferring our public for sale. Amazingly, Knudsen is being sued for using their own private property to block access to a park in Culbertson. The park had been used by military veterans and American Legion members for decades, until Knudsen and his family sealed it off. Knudsen is quite literally part of the problem Graybill is trying to solve!

Graybill understands that we need someone in the Attorney General’s office who will stand up and fight for Montanans. And that means making sure we keep access to our public lands. Graybill has a clear, smart plan to defend our access and protect our heritage from self-interested landowners like Austin Knudsen. When it comes to public lands access and the Attorney General race, the contrast really couldn’t be more stark.

Layna George,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News