Graybill will defend Montanans with pre-existing conditions

There’s currently a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court, led by Republican Attorney Generals, to repeal the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for Montanans with pre-existing conditions.

This is a dangerous lawsuit that, if successful, would rip health care away from over 400,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions.

That’s why I’m supporting Raph Graybill for Attorney General. He has a plan to fight back against this attempt to take away our healthcare and increase costs for health insurance for all Montanans. You can read his plan online here: https://www.raphgraybill.com/healthcare.

But his opponent, career politician Austin Knudsen, has made the core message of his campaign supporting this lawsuit to repeal the ACA and allow Montanans to be denied life-saving medical care. That’s not just out-of-touch, that’s morally wrong, especially when we are in the midst of a global pandemic. Montanans won’t stand for an Attorney General who works for insurance companies to help line their pockets but won’t fight for us.

Graybill is the fighter we need as Attorney General, who will work for the people of Montana, fight for our healthcare, and stand up to insurance companies.

Join me in voting for Raph Graybill, the independent watchdog for Montanans.