The Attorney General race in Montana is about healthcare which Raph Graybill promises to defend.

In 2015 I was devastated to lose my love of 27 years and the wonderful father to my two sons. Along with this tragedy came the loss of my income and health insurance.

I was fortunate enough to have an advanced education and able to start a new career as a Dyslexia Therapist.

I found a high deductible insurance for $695/month, most of my monthly income. If I had been entering the workforce without a master’s degree and a network of professional contacts, I don’t know how I would have survived.

I moved back to Helena and was pleased to find a health insurance broker to help with the application for the Affordable Cares Act. The available credits lowered my premium to $65/month and an HSA account to use for medical services not covered by my policy. Suddenly, there was money for food and gas.

The Affordable Cares Act saved me. I am able to rest easy knowing I have useful, affordable insurance.

I strongly supporting Raph Graybill for Attorney General. Graybill will defend our healthcare that so many Montanans like me rely on.

Laura Gerlach,

Helena

