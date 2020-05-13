Graybill will protect access to public lands

Hunters and anglers will gain public access by voting for Raph Graybill for attorney general. AG candidates are touting public access.
Yet Austin Knudsen blocked a road to public land by his family’s ranch. If Knudsen wins, more gates will go up on roads leading to public land.
Then there’s Graybill. In 2018, he took on the current attorney general over a case for conservation easements using our hunter license dollars — money we paid and want used for access. Those funds pay for conservation easements with willing landowners, and help them keep their ranches operating. Graybill won the case, and as a result we have more private property easements and more resulting access to adjoining public ground. These easements not only help our farm and ranch families stay on their land, but they open up countless acres of public land adjoining these farms and ranches.
Graybill doesn’t just talk about access — he gets results. Also, Graybill advocates common sense on Second Amendment issues and believes the way to control abhorrent gun use is through strong background checks precluding those with violent criminal histories or the mentally ill from easy access to firearms. Montana needs Graybill as its AG.
Lon Dale,
Missoula
