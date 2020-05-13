Graybill will protect access to public lands

Then there’s Graybill. In 2018, he took on the current attorney general over a case for conservation easements using our hunter license dollars — money we paid and want used for access. Those funds pay for conservation easements with willing landowners, and help them keep their ranches operating. Graybill won the case, and as a result we have more private property easements and more resulting access to adjoining public ground. These easements not only help our farm and ranch families stay on their land, but they open up countless acres of public land adjoining these farms and ranches.