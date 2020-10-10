Graybill will stand up for veterans

I am a United States Air Force Veteran and continue to serve my country protecting our public lands. I was horrified to learn that Austin Knudsen, who is running for Attorney General, is preventing access to a Veteran’s Park in his hometown of Culbertson. The park is owned by the local American Legion Post and for generations veterans and the public have used a legal right-of-way to access the park. Knudsen has now illegally closed off this access clearly placing his personal interests above those of the public, while also sending a clear message to veterans like me, how he truly feels about the brave men and women of our armed forces.
Raph Graybill, who is running against Knudsen, has posted a comprehensive plan on his website that outlines the steps he would take to ensure that all Montanans can access publics lands to hunt, fish, and recreate. Raph has proposed to create a Public Access Advocate position who would be responsible for resolving public access issues throughout the state — including the illegal gate put up by Austin Knudsen in Culbertson.
I will be voting for Raph Graybill, who will stand up for our veterans and our public.
Kyle Meakins,
Livingston
