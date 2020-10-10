Graybill will stand up for veterans

I am a United States Air Force Veteran and continue to serve my country protecting our public lands. I was horrified to learn that Austin Knudsen, who is running for Attorney General, is preventing access to a Veteran’s Park in his hometown of Culbertson. The park is owned by the local American Legion Post and for generations veterans and the public have used a legal right-of-way to access the park. Knudsen has now illegally closed off this access clearly placing his personal interests above those of the public, while also sending a clear message to veterans like me, how he truly feels about the brave men and women of our armed forces.