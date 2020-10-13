Graybill works successfully with both parties

One thing I’ve always valued about Montana politics is that we elect common sense politicians who stand up for what’s right. We don’t like extremists here.

So I find Austin Knudsen’s candidacy for Attorney General very problematic. I suspect a lot of Montanans agree. As Speaker of the House, he was so extreme and partisan that members of his own party abandoned him, repeatedly. It scares the heck out of me that he associates himself with fringe idealogues and militias who want to overthrow the federal government and leave the Union. That’s not how we typically think out here in Montana.

Public lands is another area where Knudsen has marked out an extreme position. Apparently, he’s spent his whole career advocating for the privatization of our public lands. He’s voted against stream access laws and has tried to gut our best-in-the-nation easement programs.

I look for a candidate who has worked successfully with members from both parties. Knudsen hasn’t.

I’ll be voting instead for Raph Graybill, who is running to be an independent common sense and ethical watchdog for all Montanans. Please join me in supporting Raph and fighting back against extremism. I’m sick and tired of extreme party politics.