Graybill would make an excellent AG

I’ve had the great privilege to work with and learn from Raph Graybill, who is running for Attorney General. He is completely dedicated to public service. The breadth of his legal knowledge is extremely impressive. He is the only candidate qualified to be our Attorney General.

But Raph is more than just a skilled legal mind and advocate. He would bring Montana values to the Attorney General’s office. The positions he’s staked out on healthcare and public lands show that he’ll stand up for Montanans in court.

Raph has vowed to oppose the dangerous and extremist lawsuit that currently threatens the Affordable Care Act. If that lawsuit succeeded, tens of thousands of Montanans could lose access to health insurance. I worked in 2019 to continue Montana's Medicaid expansion, to ensure that 90,000 Montanans wouldn't lose their coverage. And I'm a Montanan with pre-existing conditions, so I know we need an AG with the courage and skill to successfully protect our health care.

I’ve seen Raph’s values, skill, and work ethic up close. He would make an exceptional Attorney General. Please join me in supporting him.

Kirsten Gerbatsch,

Missoula

