Gray's prescription for Montana prosperity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Gray’s American Indian roots run deep as candidate for Senate District 46. He is an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe and a descendant in the Blackfeet Tribe.

Gray has worked for the common good in public service with Montana Conservation Voters and the missing and murdered Indigenous women epidemic. Additionally, Gray is out canvassing neighborhoods, visiting ours no less than four times. He’s a receptive listener, an attribute critical to facilitating productive, sound rule-making in Helena. Gray is sharp, caring and experienced in supporting collaborative networks to fight corporate greed.

During my service on Missoula City Council, I learned all politics are local and I’m excited to support and endorse Alex Gray in his commitment to serve and empower Montana citizens, rural and urban as we determine direction for the last, best place. Perhaps the answer to restoring the state’s health lies in the spirit of the indigenous.

Gray’s long vision and known work ethic reflect an energetic prescription to restore Montana’s economic prosperity. I am a centrist who believes it takes diversity to make important decisions. Gray is that person who will work tirelessly for our state.

Please vote for Alex Gray, Senate District 46.