Great Burn proposed wilderness at risk

The Great Burn proposed wilderness is at risk.

The Great Burn proposed wilderness is a magnificent creation straddling the Montana-Idaho state line. The immense old cedar trees and the lush undergrowth nourished by 50 to 70 inches of water mostly released from snow are unique for Montana. The solitude, the protected mountains, the abundant forage provide a home for mountain goats, fishers, lynx and wolverines, all increasingly rare. Moose, elk, black bear and wolves thrive in the environment.

The Great Burn has proven to be an important wild life conduit connecting the “Crown of the Continent” area with the Bitterroot Selway and the Frank Church Wilderness and on to the Greater Yellowstone region. All of this, so close to Missoula, provides the quiet recreation that inspires hikers, hunters, backpackers and horse trail riders.

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is in the process of revising the forest plan. The Great Burn proposed wilderness is at risk! One proposal would constrict the size of the proposed wilderness and allow mechanized use, including snowmobiles and mountain bikes.