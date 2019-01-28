It is great to see such a detailed and well-researched news series on the youth home issue. The reporters have brought back to the Missoulian in-depth analysis of complicated issues. They have exposed a well-hidden secret. The lack of any substantive regulation, licensing, professional standards for staff, and even basic health and sanitation standards is pathetic. The Montana Legislature has not done well by the youth that these facilities purport to serve and protect.
Thank you and your writers for the exposé and please continue and expand that type of investigative journalism.
John B. Carter,
Missoula