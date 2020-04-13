Greef is proven, principled leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are writing in support of the candidacy of Sharon Greef for House District 88. As an experienced legislator, she has proven herself to be a strong leader with intelligent decision-making skills based on integrity, character and a strong foundation of Christian values. She understands our issues and concerns and has the capability to deal with them.

We have known Sharon Greef for over 30 years. During this time she has consistently demonstrated the highest values of compassion, empathy and concern for others in our community, particularly those less fortunate.

We are proud to support Sharon Greef and her principled leadership style and deep sense of commitment and responsibility to her constituency.

Palmer and Shirley Scott,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0