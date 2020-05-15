Green candidate for US Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Dennis Daneke and I am the Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate. It is time for some straight talk.

It is unlikely that any third-party candidate is going to win a statewide race in the near future. Nonetheless, some voters prefer to vote for third parties to send a message to the major parties that their platforms don’t go far enough. I am one of those folks. I fully subscribe to the Green Party platform and I encourage you to check it out here: www.gp.org/platform.

I believe that all public policy should follow the three E’s of sustainability: Environment, Economics, and Equitability. For a policy (or any activity, for that matter) to be sustainable, it must be environmentally benign or at least mitigatable, economically feasible, and equitable or fair to all involved. If you agree with that philosophy, you should vote for the Green Party in the primary.

If you so choose, I encourage you to vote for me. I live as “green” as possible. Solar panels on the roof, electric vehicle in the garage, native vegetation landscaping with water conservation measures, passive solar home design, and organic gardens to feed my family as well as the less fortunate. I am the Green Party’s green candidate.

Dennis Daneke,